Attorney general to release report on year-long email probe

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office says it'll release a report from an internal investigation spurred by the revelation that employees had swapped sexually explicit and offensive material for years through office email.

Attorney General Bruce Beemer plans to release the report Tuesday morning. The private law firm's report was commissioned last December by Beemer's since-resigned predecessor, Kathleen Kane.

Kane apparently discovered the emails' existence in 2013 after she directed a review into how her predecessors handled the Jerry Sandusky child molestation investigation. People sending or receiving them had included some of the offices' top supervisors.

Hundreds of pages of material have since been released, both by Kane and the state Supreme Court.