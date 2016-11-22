Colombia, FARC plan next move as Uribe rejects peace deal

BOGOTA — Colombian officials met Tuesday with leftist rebels to plan their next move after former President Alvaro Uribe refused to support a modified peace deal that the government hopes to sign soon.

The gathering at a Roman Catholic retreat in Bogota followed a seven-hour meeting Monday night in which government negotiators tried to persuade Uribe and other skeptics to support the accord that would put an end to a half-century of fighting with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

The FARC and government negotiators introduced some 50-plus changes to the original accord that was narrowly rejected by voters in a referendum last month.

Uribe, a still-popular figure who has led opposition to the peace deal, said Tuesday that the changes were cosmetic. He said that if implemented, the accord represented a risk for Colombia's democracy because it didn't go far enough in punishing rebels who committed atrocities. He requested a meeting with the FARC leadership to discuss his concerns, an encounter that seemed unlikely.

"Uribe governed badly, corrupted and bled Colombia during eight years and never wanted peace. He wanted to defeat the FARC, but he couldn't," FARC commander Pablo Catatumbo, one of the rebel commanders in Bogota, wrote on his Twitter account.

President Juan Manuel Santos has made clear there is no more room for negotiation. He has vowed to present the modified accord to congress for approval over the objections of Uribe, who wants to submit the changes to another referendum. Uribe has expressed confidence that Colombians would reject the pact again.

The standoff comes amid concerns that a delicate cease-fire could unravel unless implementation begins soon. Last week, two suspected FARC fighters were killed in combat with security forces in a confusing incident now being reviewed by United Nations monitors.

The FARC are also outraged over the killing of several land reform activists and human rights defenders, three over the past weekend alone. Santos on Tuesday convened a meeting with top officials and the U.N. human rights envoy in Colombia to discuss the killings.