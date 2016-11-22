News / World

Disneyland Haunted Mansion painting sells for $172,500

This image released by Van Eaton Galleries shows an original "stretching portrait" from Disneyland's Haunted Mansion attraction, one of many pieces of Disney memorabilia that will be up for auction. The portrait brought in $172,500. The gallery announced Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, that the auction raised more than $1.2 million. (Van Eaton Galleries via AP)

LOS ANGELES — An animatronic doll from Disneyland's It's a Small World ride and an original "stretching portrait" from the park's Haunted Mansion attraction were the top-grossing items at a recent auction of Disney memorabilia in Los Angeles.

The portrait brought in $172,500 and the Small World animatronic doll sold for $80,500 at Van Eaton Galleries' "Souvenirs of Disneyland" auction.

The gallery announced Monday that the auction raised more than $1.2 million.

Other popular lots included a collection of rare Disneyland postcards, which sold for $69,000, and a sparrow from the Enchanted Tiki Room attraction that fetched $34,500.

