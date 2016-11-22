Disneyland Haunted Mansion painting sells for $172,500
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — An animatronic doll from Disneyland's It's a Small World ride and an original "stretching portrait" from the park's Haunted Mansion attraction were the top-grossing items at a recent auction of Disney memorabilia in Los Angeles.
The portrait brought in $172,500 and the Small World animatronic doll sold for $80,500 at Van Eaton Galleries' "Souvenirs of Disneyland" auction.
The gallery announced Monday that the auction raised more than $1.2 million.
Other popular lots included a collection of rare Disneyland postcards, which sold for $69,000, and a sparrow from the Enchanted Tiki Room attraction that fetched $34,500.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Vancouver should prohibit new single-family home construction, says builder
-
'It has to change:' Nova Scotia woman leads class action lawsuit claiming bullying, sex assault of military women
-
-
Another fatal shooting in Halifax as young man gunned down inside vehicle