Disneyland Haunted Mansion painting sells for $172,500

LOS ANGELES — An animatronic doll from Disneyland's It's a Small World ride and an original "stretching portrait" from the park's Haunted Mansion attraction were the top-grossing items at a recent auction of Disney memorabilia in Los Angeles.

The portrait brought in $172,500 and the Small World animatronic doll sold for $80,500 at Van Eaton Galleries' "Souvenirs of Disneyland" auction.

The gallery announced Monday that the auction raised more than $1.2 million.