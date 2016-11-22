Few Nazi crimes suspects lost pensions, review reveals

BERLIN — Germany stopped disability payments to only several dozen Nazi war crimes suspects despite passing a law that was expected to remove payments to tens of thousands.

An official review, commissioned by the Labor Ministry and released Tuesday, concludes that several factors led to the poor success rate, including the sheer scale of the task reviewing tens of thousands of cases, the lack of digitalization of key files, legal challenges and, in some cases, apathy in implementing the law.

When the law was passed in 1998, the expectation was that it would result in some 50,000 people losing their pensions, but the report reveals that to date only 99 have been revoked.