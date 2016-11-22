Interpol: Use biometric data to find extremist fighters
A
A
Share via Email
Interpol is urging countries to obtain biometric data from fighters for the Islamic State and other extremist groups to help law enforcement track them down, especially when they return home.
Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that the international police organization only has such identifying data — fingerprints, DNA or facial recognition such as iris scans — for about 10
Stock said Interpol is supporting countries to develop biometric technology not only to help identify fighters for extremist groups but criminals as well, to prevent them from using different identities to avoid arrest.
He said an estimated 15,000 fighters from over 100 countries remain mainly in Syria and Iraq.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Man sentenced to a decade in jail for role in mass killing plot at Halifax mall
-
Third suspect in Julian Jones murder case turns himself in to police
-
Lindell Smith at Halifax council on latest fatal shooting: 'Very hard to see'
-
'Just a mistake:' Nova Scotia owner meets, forgives woman who broke into cafe