Iran says it has transferred 11 tons of heavy water to Oman

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says it has transferred 11 tons of heavy water, which can be used in the production of nuclear arms, to Oman.

The head of Iran's nuclear program, Ali Akbar Salehi, was quoted by official media Tuesday as saying that the heavy water, which is used to cool reactors that produce plutonium, was transferred to the Arab country. Oman often serves as a mediator between Iran and the West.

A recent report from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran exceeded its heavy water limit by 100 kilograms (220 pounds) over the 130 metric tons allowed under last year's nuclear agreement, a small but significant violation.