Iran says it has transferred 11 tons of heavy water to Oman

FILE - This Jan. 15, 2011 file photo shows Iran's heavy water nuclear facilities near the central city of Arak 150 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of Tehran. Two diplomats told The Associated Press on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, that Iran has begun to export excess quantities of heavy water, which can be used in the process to make atomic arms, as Tehran moves to end a small but significant violation of a landmark nuclear deal. (Hamid Foroutan, ISNA, File via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says it has transferred 11 tons of heavy water, which can be used in the production of nuclear arms, to Oman.

The head of Iran's nuclear program, Ali Akbar Salehi, was quoted by official media Tuesday as saying that the heavy water, which is used to cool reactors that produce plutonium, was transferred to the Arab country. Oman often serves as a mediator between Iran and the West.

A recent report from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran exceeded its heavy water limit by 100 kilograms (220 pounds) over the 130 metric tons allowed under last year's nuclear agreement, a small but significant violation.

Iran is keen to cast its nuclear program as a commercial venture and has said it is interested in selling heavy water.

