Judge: Ex-astronaut charged in 2 traffic deaths can drive

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An Alabama judge says a former astronaut charged in the traffic deaths of two girls can continue driving, but with restrictions.

A judge in Tuscaloosa ruled late Friday that former space shuttle commander James Halsell Jr. can't consume any alcohol, illegal drugs or medication unless he has a prescription.

Circuit Judge Bradley Almond also ruled the 60-year-old Halsell must have a special locking device installed on his car's ignition. And the Huntsville man must undergo twice-weekly testing.

Halsell fought to keep his driver's license after being charged with murder in the traffic deaths of two young girls in Tuscaloosa County in June.