Lebanon's new president attends parade for Independence Day
BEIRUT — Lebanon's newly elected president is attending a military parade in central Beirut, the first such celebration in two years, to mark the country's Independence Day.
Lebanon gained independence from France 73 years ago, in 1943, when France was occupied by Germany during World War II.
Lebanon's parliament elected Michel Aoun as president last month, ending a two-and-half-year deadlock that left Lebanon without a leader in the top post.
Tuesday's celebrations saw parades by Lebanese armed forces and the security forces as helicopters hovered overhead. Organizers released balloons in the
Many hoped the breakthrough that brought 83-year-old Aoun to office would allow for the formation of a new government by Independence Day but Premier-designate Saad Hariri still faces obstacles in assembling a Cabinet.
