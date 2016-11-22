Oakland schools chief to take over as DC chancellor
WASHINGTON — The superintendent of public schools in Oakland, California, is heading east to take over public schools in the District of Columbia.
Mayor Muriel Bowser announced at a news conference Tuesday that she is naming Antwan Wilson as the city's schools chancellor.
Wilson replaces Kaya Henderson, who led District schools for 5
Henderson's predecessor, Michelle Rhee, recently met with President-elect Donald Trump as he works to fill his Cabinet.
Wilson was Oakland's superintendent for two years. In a letter to staff, he said improving schools in the nation's capital "is more important now than ever."