Package explodes in Philadelphia apartment, 1 injured

PHILADELPHIA — Police are trying to determine if an explosion that injured a man in an apartment in downtown Philadelphia was intentional or an accident.

Police say the 62-year-old opened a package that contained medication for an inhaler and there was an explosion around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The package had arrived on Monday.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries to his hands and chest. There is no word on his condition.

Police say they don't know whether there was an explosive device or if it was an accidental explosion caused by chemicals in the medication.