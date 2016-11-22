Pentagon says al-Qaida figure killed in Syria airstrike

WASHINGTON — A U.S. military airstrike in Syria killed an al-Qaida leader with ties to militant movements across the Middle East, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook identified the target as an Egyptian named Abu Afghan al-Masri. Cook called him a senior al-Qaida leader in Syria who joined the organization in Afghanistan several years ago and had a hand in attacks on U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan.

Cook said the strike was carried out Nov. 18 by a U.S. military drone aircraft. It was the latest in a series of attacks aimed at eliminating al-Qaida leadership.