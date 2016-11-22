Philippine, US military chiefs say ties remain robust

MANILA, Philippines — The chiefs of the Philippine armed forces and the United States Pacific Command say the two countries' military ties remain robust, with both sides committed to their alliance and co-operation on maritime security, counterterrorism and humanitarian aid.

The upbeat statement issued Tuesday at the end of a Mutual Defence Board and Security Engagement Board meeting came after threats by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to reduce military co-operation with Washington and expand security ties with China and Russia.

Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr., head of the U.S. Pacific Command, said last week there could be a "re-scoping" of some joint exercises in 2017. Tuesday's statement, however, did not mention any scaling down of military drills.