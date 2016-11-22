Polish premier unharmed in collision of convoy in Israel

WARSAW, Poland — Polish officials say that several vehicles in a convoy that included Poland's prime minister collided during a state visit to Israel.

The car carrying Prime Minister Beata Szydlo was not one of those that collided. She was unharmed.

The accident occurred late Monday as Szydlo was being transported from Tel Aviv airport to Jerusalem at the start of Polish-Israeli discussions.

Polish government spokesman Rafal Bochenek said that two Polish officials required medical attention but were not badly hurt.