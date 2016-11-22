Robbery goes awry in Austria after suspect finds bank closed

VIENNA — This robbery failed before it began. The bank was closed.

Austrian police have arrested a man who they say tried to rob a bank in Vienna — but arrived too early.

Police spokesman Patrick Maierhofer says the 45-year old suspect entered the bank foyer Tuesday armed with a gas pistol and with a hood drawn over his head but 15 minutes before opening time.

He says that passers-by alerted police after the man hid his weapon under newspapers and paced nervously as he waited for the main doors to open.