The Latest: Analysis says IS used chemical weapons 71 times

BAGHDAD — The Latest in the monthlong campaign to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul from the Islamic State group (all times local):

2 p.m.

A new analysis has found that the Islamic State group has used chemical weapons at least 71 times since 2014 in Iraq and Syria.

It says there's a high risk that the group will deploy the weapons in the Iraqi city of Mosul against civilians or the military forces trying to retake the city. IHS Markit released the analysis on Tuesday.

The analysis also says that Mosul was a centre for chemical weapons production for the Sunni militant group, but experts believe the Islamic State group moved the materials and experts to Syria ahead of the offensive that began in October.

IHS concluded that chlorine and mustard agents are the most likely chemicals to be used in Mosul.

Islamic State used chemical weapons 52 times in Syria and 19 times in the Mosul area since 2014, when the group swept through large parts of Iraq and Syria.

___

12:45 p.m.

Iraq's foreign minister says progress in liberating the northern city of Mosul has been slowed by the Islamic State group's use of civilians as human shields.

Ibrahim al-Jaafari said during a visit to Hungary on Tuesday that 1,700 IS fighters have been killed and 120 captured in the battle for Mosul so far.

He says one third of the Ninevah province, where Mosul is the capital, has been freed from IS.

Al-Jaafari says 62,000 refugees have left the city — much fewer than was expected by authorities — and that Iraq is "prepared to receive many more."

Al-Jaafari, who signed a double taxation agreement with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, also said Iraq needed to increase its crude oil output, which he said provided 90 per cent of state budget revenues, and be exempt from OPEC output quotas because of its "extraordinary situation."

___

10:05 a.m.

A senior Iraqi commander says troops are moving to take another neighbourhood in the eastern sector of the northern city of Mosul but are meeting stiff resistance from Islamic State militants.

Brig. Gen. Haider Fadel of the special forces tells The Associated Press that IS fighters are targeting his forces with rockets and mortars as they slowly advance in the densely populated al-Zohour neighbourhood on Tuesday.

He says they're "cautiously advancing."