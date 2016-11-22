The Latest: Hurricane Otto crawls westward over Caribbean
The Latest on tropical weather in the Caribbean (all times local):
7 p.m.
Late-season Hurricane Otto is crawling westward toward Central America's Caribbean coast with little change in strength.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Otto is now
It's also about 295 miles (475
Forecasters say the hurricane has top sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and should gain more strength in coming days until landfall.
4 p.m.
Forecasters say Otto has gained hurricane status in the Carribbean as it edges closer to parts of Central America.
The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center says Otto strengthened Tuesday and now has top sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). The forecasters say the storm is
Otto is also about 305 miles (485
The hurricane
Forecasters say more strengthening is expected in coming days.
2:20 p.m.
Civil
The agency says two people died in landslides, and a child was killed when a tree fell on a car outside a school in Panama City.
Panama announced Tuesday it was cancelling classes it began to release water from locks and lakes feeding the Panama Canal.
Otto is gained strength in the Caribbean and could become a hurricane soon as it heads for a possible Thursday landfall in Costa Rica or Nicaragua.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm has top sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) and is nearly stationary about 245 miles (395
