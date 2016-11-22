The Latest: Second lawsuit seeks to fix initiative mistake

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on legal challenges to a medical marijuana ballot initiative (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Another medical marijuana advocacy group is trying to undo a mistake in a voter-approved medical marijuana ballot initiative that delays dispensaries from reopening for eight months.

The Montana Cannabis Industry Association on Tuesday asked District Judge James Reynolds of Helena to rule that the initiative to lift a three-patient limit on medical marijuana providers should be effective immediately.

Voters approved the initiative earlier this month, but because of an error in drafting the measure, it doesn't take effect until July 1.

Earlier Tuesday, four medical marijuana patients and a different advocacy group released a draft update to a lawsuit they filed in September that will ask Reynolds to block the three-patient limit until the initiative takes effect.

Marijuana dispensaries across the state shut down on Aug. 31 when the three-patient limit took effect.

___

2:55 p.m.

Four medical marijuana patients and an advocacy group plan to ask a Helena judge to block the state from enforcing a three-patient cap on pot providers until the law is repealed in July.

The patients and the group Montanans Ensuring Access to Natural Medicine released Tuesday a draft update to a lawsuit filed in September. They are asking District Judge James Reynolds to prevent enforcement of the three-patient limit until July 1.

Attorney Bruce Fredrickson says he expects the amended lawsuit to be filed within days.

Voters approved an initiative this month reversing a state law that limits providers to three marijuana patients. The law has shut down dispensaries and left thousands of patients without providers.