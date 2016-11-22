The Latest: Woman seriously injured during pipeline protest

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on the protest against the Dakota Access oil pipeline (all times local):

1 p.m.

The father of a 21-year-old woman from New York says his daughter was seriously injured while protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota.

Wayne Wilansky says 21-year-old Sophia Wilansky is having a second surgery on a damaged arm at a Minneapolis hospital and might lose the arm. He says his daughter told him she saw a law enforcement officer throw an object at her that exploded.

Wilansky was injured during a clash late Sunday near the camp along the pipeline route in southern North Dakota where protesters have gathered for months.

The Morton County Sheriff's Office has said authorities didn't use any concussion grenades and suggested an explosion heard during the skirmish might have been caused by small propane tanks that authorities said protesters had rigged to explode.

___

11:45 a.m.

An official says North Dakota likely will have to borrow more money to police protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline now that the costs have exceeded the $10 million in emergency spending authorized by the state.

State Emergency Services spokeswoman Cecily Fong says law enforcement costs related to the protests that have been ongoing since August reached $10.9 million last week.

She says it's "very likely" that officials will need to request more money from the state's Emergency Commission, which earlier approved borrowing $10 million from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota.