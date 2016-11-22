US authorities extradite war crimes suspect to Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Bosnia's state prosecution says a Croatian woman wanted in Bosnia for war crimes she allegedly committed against Serbs during the 1992-95 war has been extradited from the United States.

She is accused of killing one Serb civilian and torturing several others in the northern Bosnian town of Derventa in 1992. Basic left Bosnia after the war and settled in the United States. She was arrested in Kentucky in 2011 and had been battling extradition for years until a federal judge ruled she has to be sent to Bosnia for trial.