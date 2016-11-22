US questions Israeli probe into Palestinian teen's death
WASHINGTON — The Obama administration is questioning Israel's decision not to open a criminal investigation into the shooting death by Israeli security forces of a Palestinian-American teenager earlier this year.
In a letter sent this week to religious groups that had raised concerns about the case, the top U.S. diplomat for the Middle East said the United States continues to have concerns about the death of 16-year-old Mahmoud Shalan. Shalan, who was born in Florida, was killed in the West Bank on Feb. 26 by Israeli troops who said he had tried to stab them. Several groups took issue with that account.
In the letter obtained by AP, the assistant secretary of state for Near East affairs, Anne Patterson, says the U.S. will continue to pursue the case with Israeli officials.
