Utility workers rescue cat stuck on power pole for 9 days
FRESNO, Calif. — Utility workers in Fresno have rescued a cat that was stuck atop a 45-foot-high power pole for nine days.
The Fresno Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2fD6MbH) Pacific Gas and Electric Co. linemen on Tuesday retrieved the black and white, big-boned cat named Fat Boy after cutting power to homes in the area.
Fat Boy's owner, 14-year-old Andrew Perez, says the cat probably climbed the pole after being scared by a dog. He says he had called several agencies for help to no avail.
PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles says power on the 1,200-volt line was cut off, leaving 250 homes without power for a few hours.
