2 attack plotters arrested in France may have visited Syria
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — French officials say that two suspects — one a school employee — arrested in an alleged attack plot on France apparently
An official said Wednesday that two others among the seven suspects arrested over the weekend have been freed.
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Monday that the arrests in Strasbourg and Marseille culminated a six-month investigation that thwarted an attack.
Two officials close to the investigation said that two of the four people arrested in Strasbourg had
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the case.