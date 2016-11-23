2 attack plotters arrested in France may have visited Syria

PARIS — French officials say that two suspects — one a school employee — arrested in an alleged attack plot on France apparently travelled briefly to Syria.

An official said Wednesday that two others among the seven suspects arrested over the weekend have been freed.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Monday that the arrests in Strasbourg and Marseille culminated a six-month investigation that thwarted an attack.

Two officials close to the investigation said that two of the four people arrested in Strasbourg had travelled to Cyprus as if on a vacation, then apparently made a quick trip to Syria. One, identified as Yassine B., 38, worked in a Strasbourg school.