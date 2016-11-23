4 Boston officers injured when car flees traffic stop

BOSTON — Four Boston police officers investigating a report of a man with a gun have been taken to the hospital after two were dragged and two were narrowly missed by a fleeing car.

Superintendent Randall Halstead says two plainclothes officers approached the vehicle in the city's Dorchester neighbourhood at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. As they tried to speak to the driver, the vehicle sped away, dragging the two officers.

Two uniformed officers providing backup were narrowly missed by the fleeing vehicle.

None of the injuries is considered life-threatening. The officers' names were not immediately made public.