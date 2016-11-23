7 bodies found in Mexico clandestine grave

MEXICO CITY — Soldiers and police have found an outlaw camp in southern Mexico where a kidnap victim was rescued, body parts were found in a cooler and seven bodies were extracted from clandestine burial pits.

The grisly find was made in the township of Zitlala, a part of southern Guerrero state where rival drug gangs have been engaged in a wave of extortion, kidnappings and turf battles.

The Guerrero state security spokesman said Tuesday that a joint-army police patrol received a tip that people were being held at a rural encampment near a mountain.