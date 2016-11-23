Trump supporters flood Amazon with negative reviews of Megyn Kelly's memoir
Man of the reviews on the Fox News anchor's book page came from a pro-Trump subreddit, reports the Los Angeles Times.
SEATTLE — Amazon has suppressed a number of negative reviews of Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly's new memoir.
The Los Angeles Times reports more than 100 negative reviews of Kelly's "Settle For More" appeared on the online retail giant's site within hours of its release Tuesday. The newspaper reports many of the comments came from a link from a pro-Trump Reddit forum.
Kelly and Republican President-elect Donald Trump had a contentious relationship during the campaign.
Publisher HarperCollins tells the Times it alerted Amazon to the reviews.
Seattle-based Amazon removed some reviews from users it couldn't verify had purchased the book.
Company spokeswoman Angie Newman says in a statement that "there are many other forums available across the internet to discuss topics of interest which are not product reviews."