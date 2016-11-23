Australia offers Syrian aid during Jordanian king's visit

CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian government has announced an additional 220 million Australian dollars ($160 million) in humanitarian aid for the Syrian crisis during the Jordanian king's first visit to Australia.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Wednesday the new money over three years will be in addition to AU$213 million that Australia has already spent on Syrian aid since 2011.

King Abdullah II thanked Australia for its pledge in September 2014 to resettle an additional 12,000 Syrian refugees, saying most will come from camps in Jordan.

The king says Australia is taking "a tremendous moral responsibility" and that Jordan has "done more than our fair share in shouldering the burden on behalf of the world."