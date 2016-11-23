Dutch populist lawmaker Wilders slams his trial as 'charade'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Populist anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders has delivered a fiery closing statement at his hate speech trial, slamming his prosecution as a "charade, a disgrace for the Netherlands, a mockery for our society" that threatens freedom of speech.
Wilders told a three-judge panel Wednesday that, as an elected lawmaker, he must be able to talk about the "mega-Moroccan problem" in the Netherlands.
The politically charged prosecution
The court will deliver its verdict and sentence Dec. 9.