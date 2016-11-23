Egypt leader voices support for Syrian president's military

CAIRO — Egypt's president has expressed support for Syrian President Bashar Assad's military in remarks likely to irk Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab allies who back Syrian rebels in the civil war.

Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in an interview with the Portuguese TV network RTP that Syrian government forces are best positioned to combat terrorism and restore stability in the war-torn nation.

Asked if he'd send Egyptian peacekeepers to Syria under a peace deal, el-Sissi said that "it is better that the national army take responsibility" and that his priority is to "support the national army" of Syria.