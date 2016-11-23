Italian anti-mafia cops bust land-based migrant-traffickers
ROME — Police in southern Italy and Germany have arrested 13 people, most of them Somalis, accused of transporting migrants who had arrived in Italy by sea to locations throughout Europe.
The arrests Wednesday,
Eurojust, the EU's judicial
The alleged ring-leader was a German citizen of Somali origin who was picked up in Germany, Eurojust said.
The suspects are also accused of harassment and inhuman treatment since some migrants had scabies.