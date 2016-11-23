Jury convicts Thomas Mair of murdering UK lawmaker Jo Cox

LONDON — A jury has found a man with white supremacist views guilty of murdering Labour lawmaker Jo Cox a week before Britain's EU membership referendum.

Jurors at London's Central Criminal Court deliberated for less than two hours before finding Thomas Mair guilty on Wednesday.

Cox was shot and stabbed to death in June in the area of northern England that she represented. Witnesses said Mair shouted "Britain First" as he attacked her.

At his first court hearing he gave his name as "death to traitors, freedom for Britain."

Prosecutors said his home was full of Nazi literature and memorabilia.