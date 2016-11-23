Lawsuit over snake-infested Maryland house has been settled

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A lawsuit over the sale of a snake-infested house in Maryland has been settled.

The Capital Gazette (http://bit.ly/2f6aY7m ) of Annapolis reports that Barbara Johnson Palmer, an attorney for real estate agent Barbara Van Horn, confirmed Tuesday that a confidential settlement had been reached.

In 2015, Jeffrey and Jody Brooks filed a $2 million lawsuit against Van Horn of Champion Realty Inc. over the purchase of the home. The couple bought the house in December 2014 and found it to be infested with black rat snakes four months later.

Van Horn denied knowing about the snakes.

The Brooks' attorney, Genevieve Lindner, filed to voluntarily dismiss the suit in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on Nov. 9. The case was dismissed days before it was set for trial Nov. 14.

