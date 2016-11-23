Many Thanksgiving travellers hoping to leave politics behind

CHICAGO — Many Americans are hitting the road for Thanksgiving, hoping to leave behind the rancorous election and focus on what unites them: family and tradition.

AAA says almost 49 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday, the most since 2007. For many, it will be the first time since the election of Donald Trump that they've come face to face with people they might have vehemently disagreed with on social media.

Arlene Anjos of Roselle Park, New Jersey, supported Democrat Hillary Clinton. But she says she and a Trump-supporting sister-in-law have come to an agreement: The election is off-limits as Thanksgiving dinner conversation.