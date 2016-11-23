New Estonian government is sworn in

TALLINN, Estonia — Estonia's new coalition government has taken office, led by a political party that is particularly popular among the Baltic country's ethnic Russian minority.

Prime Minister Juri Ratas' 15-member Cabinet was sworn in at a ceremony Wednesday in Parliament. It replaces the government of Taavi Roivas, who stepped down as prime minister earlier this month after losing a confidence vote.

Ratas, a 38-year-old former Tallinn mayor, heads a three-way coalition consisting of his own Center Party, the left-leaning Social Democrats and the conservative IRL party.