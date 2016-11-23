News / World

New Estonian government is sworn in

TALLINN, Estonia — Estonia's new coalition government has taken office, led by a political party that is particularly popular among the Baltic country's ethnic Russian minority.

Prime Minister Juri Ratas' 15-member Cabinet was sworn in at a ceremony Wednesday in Parliament. It replaces the government of Taavi Roivas, who stepped down as prime minister earlier this month after losing a confidence vote.

Ratas, a 38-year-old former Tallinn mayor, heads a three-way coalition consisting of his own Center Party, the left-leaning Social Democrats and the conservative IRL party.

The Center Party, which has strong support among ethnic Russians, struck a co-operation deal in 2004 with Russian President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party. Ratas, who's been more critical of Moscow than the previous Center leader, said Monday the deal has been frozen for the time being.

