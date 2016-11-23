Prosecution expected to start making case in trial involving polygamist sect

CRANBROOK, B.C. — The prosecution is expected to begin making its case today in a trial for three people connected to a polygamist sect in southeastern B.C.

Opening statements were slated for Tuesday, but the case was adjourned while lawyers discussed what evidence will be heard in court.

Brandon Blackmore, Gail Blackmore and James Oler are each accused of unlawfully removing a child from Canada for sexual purposes on allegations that date back to 2004.

Oler and Gail Blackmore, who was identified as Emily Ruth Gail Crossfield when charges were laid more than two years ago, have chosen not to hire a lawyer.

That slowed down proceedings as they were given more time to review matters that would ordinarily be routine in a judge-only trial.

Special prosecutor Peter Wilson is expected to call eight witnesses.