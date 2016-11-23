The Latest: Abortion doctor's killer says he has no regrets

WICHITA, Kan. — The Latest on re-sentencing of man who killed one of the few U.S. doctors performing late-term abortions (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

The man convicted of killing abortion provider George Tiller says he knew the consequences and has no regrets for his actions because the lives of some unborn children were likely saved.

Scott Roeder called The Associated Press Wednesday following a hearing in which he received a more lenient sentence requiring him to serve at least 25 years of a life sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

He was also sentenced to an additional two years for aggravated assault.

Roeder says he was shocked that prosecutors withdrew their request that he serve at least 50 years before parole eligibility. The decision came days before a jury was to hear the issue.

He says he is glad his sentence was reduced but he was looking forward to being a voice for the unborn.

___

11:02 a.m.

The man convicted in 2010 in the murder of Kansas abortion provider George Tiller will have to serve at least 25 years of a life sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

At a resentencing hearing Wednesday, prosecutors withdrew their request that Scott Roeder serve at least 50 years before parole eligibility.

Roeder also was sentenced to an additional two years for two counts of aggravated assault.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says prosecutors wanted to avoid reopening the wound for the victim's family and the community.

Bennett cited the 58-year-old defendant's declining health and the unlikelihood of him living long enough to ever get out of prison.