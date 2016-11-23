The Latest: Child, mother file lawsuit in Chattanooga crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Latest on the Chattanooga school bus crash that killed five children (all times local):

___

4:30 p.m.

A passenger on the school bus that crashed in Chattanooga and his mother have filed a lawsuit against the bus driver and the company that provides busing for the Hamilton County schools.

Media outlets report attorney Herbert Thornbury represents Kimberly Boling and the 8-year-old boy. The lawsuit claims 24-year-old Johnthony Walker was driving negligently and carelessly and caused the collision, which resulted in the deaths of five children.

Walker is charged with five counts of vehicular homicide.

The bus was carrying students from an elementary school when it turned over and hit a tree Monday afternoon.

The lawsuit against Walker and Durham School Services contends the boy may be permanently injured, sustained pain and suffering and will incur medical and other expenses as a result of the wreck.

___

3:30 p.m.

Police say toxicology reports on the driver of the bus that crashed in Chattanooga, killing five children, show no trace of drugs or alcohol.

Chattanooga Police Sgt. Austin Garrett announced Wednesday that a blood test was conducted on 24-year-old Johnthony Walker, who is charged with five counts of vehicular homicide.

Police say he was driving well over the posted 30-mph speed limit when he lost control of the bus.

Garrett said police are continuing to interview witnesses and review video footage of the crash. Six children remain hospitalized.

___

3:40 a.m.

A pediatric emergency room doctor at the hospital where students were taken after a Chattanooga school bus crash killed five children says matching the injured with parents was a long process.

Dr. Darvey Koller of Children's Hospital at Erlanger said Tuesday that the children were scared and dazed and so young that many couldn't spell their names or remember their parents' names. Koller says several of the children said "Momma" when asked who their parents were.

Twenty-three children were taken to hospitals Monday afternoon. Twelve were still there Tuesday evening, including six still in critical condition.