The Latest: Family at hospital with shot Michigan officer

DETROIT — The Latest on the shooting of a Wayne State University police officer in Detroit (all times local):

7 a.m.

An officer who was shot in the head while on patrol near a university campus in Detroit has been released from surgery and his fiancee and parents are with him.

Wayne State University spokesman Matt Lockwood said Wednesday morning that 29-year-old officer Collin Rose remains hospitalized in critical condition following the Tuesday night shooting. Lockwood says Michigan highway patrol officers escorted Rose's parents from their home to be with their son.

Lockwood says Rose graduated from Ferris State University in 2010 and was his fraternity's president. He says Rose is involved in cycling and a dog-training club. Rose's first job as an officer was with the village of Richland and he was a cadet with the New Baltimore Police Department.

Detroit police are questioning a person of interest.

___

1 a.m.

A Wayne State University police officer who was shot in the head while on patrol near campus has been released from surgery, and authorities have said they are interrogating a man about the attack.

The officer who was shot is 29-year-old Collin Rose, a five-year veteran of the department who works in the canine unit. Detroit Police Chief James Craig says Rose radioed Tuesday evening to say he was about to speak to someone about possible thefts of navigation systems from vehicles.

Craig says officers arrived on the scene to find Rose injured on the ground.

Detroit police assistant chief Steve Dolunt says a man considered "a person of interest" is in custody but that it's not clear whether he is the shooter.

___