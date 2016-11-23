The Latest: Jury takes virtual tour of crime scene
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Latest on the trial of a former South Carolina police officer charged with murder in the shooting of an unarmed black motorist (all times local):
10:50 a.m.
The jury in the Michael Slager murder trial is taking a virtual tour of the crime scene.
An expert on laser scans of crime scenes, Eugene Liscio of Toronto, Canada, is testifying for the
Liscio, using 3D laser scans of the scene in North Charleston, has been showing the jury the crime scene through a computer program. He's been taking screen shots from the program that the jury will be able to review during deliberations.
Slager faces 30 years to life if convicted in the death of the 50-year-old Scott who was shot five times in the back while fleeing a traffic stop in April, 2015. The shooting was captured on cellphone video that stunned the nation.
3:50 a.m.
The
The
Late Tuesday, a
Darren Porcher, a professor at Pace University and former policeman, said in some of the situations Slager faced, he might have used more force.