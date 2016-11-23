The Latest: British UN envoy praises Trump choice of Haley

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Donald Trump's transition to the presidency (all times EST):

10:30 a.m.

Britain's U.N. Ambassador says he looks forward to working closely with South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, newly selected to represent the United States at the world body.

Matthew Rycroft praised Haley's record as governor of South Carolina and predicted the relationship between the two countries "will continue to go from strength to strength." Haley must be confirmed for the job by the Senate.

Rycroft told reporters Wednesday that "we literally sit side-by-side in the Security Council and we will continue to be shoulder to shoulder."

Britain and the U.S. are among the five permanent, veto-wielding members of the 15-seat council, along with China, France and Russia.

___

9:30 a.m.

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says she is accepting President-elect Donald Trump's selection of her to be ambassador to the United Nations out of a "sense of duty."

Haley says in a statement Wednesday she will remain in her current job until she is confirmed by the U.S. Senate. The Republican governor says she is satisfied that she will leave South Carolina on a "very strong footing."

Haley became South Carolina's first female and first minority governor when she took office in 2011.

She says she will "be forever grateful" that South Carolinians "took a chance on a little-known, 38-year old, minority, female governor."

She has two years remaining in her tenure. South Carolina limits its governors to two terms.

Haley spent much of the campaign season criticizing Trump. But on Monday she said none of that came up at their meeting last week in New York.

___

8:45 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump says he intends to nominate Republican Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The job requires Senate approval. If that happens, Haley would become the first female — and first nonwhite — Cabinet-level official in his administration. She's the daughter of Indian immigrants.