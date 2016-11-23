The Latest: Wal-Mart loses pay fight with truckers

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on the lawsuit against Wal-Mart on behalf of California truck drivers (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

An attorney for Wal-Mart truck drivers in California says awarding the drivers $54 million in damages for payment failure was a just verdict that was a long time coming.

Attorney Butch Wagner says drivers were not paid for all the duties they did, such as pre-and post-trip inspections and rest breaks.

He said despite waiting eight years to get the case in front of a juror, the seven-member panel did a "hell of a job" reaching, what he called, the right decision.

Scott Edelman, an attorney for Wal-Mart, however, says incorrect juror instructions brought the panel to its verdict.

The seven jurors returned the verdict in a lawsuit accusing the company of not properly paying drivers in accordance with California law for activities that included inspecting and washing their trucks and for layovers. Civil penalties will be determined by a judge.

___

1 p.m.

Wal-Mart intentionally failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum wage, a federal jury decided Wednesday, awarding the drivers $54 million in damages and opening up the retail giant to penalties.

The seven jurors returned the verdict in a lawsuit accusing the company of not properly paying drivers in accordance with California law for activities that included inspecting and washing their trucks and for layovers. Civil penalties will be determined by a judge.

The company argued that the drivers are paid for activities that include those tasks and that they are not working during layovers. An lawyer for Wal-Mart didn't immediately return calls seeking comment on the verdict.