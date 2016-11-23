With openings delayed, resorts offer sledding, sightseeing

DENVER — This fall's unseasonably warm weather has forced several Colorado ski resorts to postpone their opening day but some are still offering activities for visitors over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Telluride Ski Resort, which won't open until Dec. 2, has created a "snow play area" for sledding, as well as a small terrain park for skiers and snowboarders.

On Thanksgiving Day, Aspen Skiing Company plans to offer free sightseeing by gondola on Aspen Mountain and Snowmass to mark its opening day. But skiing and riding will be limited to Snowmass.

Beaver Creek will be open for most of the holiday weekend. It was originally set to open Wednesday but now plans to open on Friday.