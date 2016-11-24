8 soldiers killed in suicide car bombing in Egypt's Sinai
EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egypt's military spokesman says Islamic militants have exploded a suicide car bomb at a checkpoint in northern Sinai and clashed with troops, leaving eight dead.
Mohammed Samir said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page that the militants late Thursday also blew up an
Samir said three of the militants were killed and the rest are on the run. He also said the car bomb was laden with a large amount of explosives.
No group claimed responsibility.
The Egyptian military has been battling Islamic extremists in Sinai for years. The Islamic State affiliate has claimed responsibility for the country's worst attacks.