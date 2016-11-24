8 soldiers killed in suicide car bombing in Egypt's Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egypt's military spokesman says Islamic militants have exploded a suicide car bomb at a checkpoint in northern Sinai and clashed with troops, leaving eight dead.

Mohammed Samir said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page that the militants late Thursday also blew up an armoured vehicle at the checkpoint near the restive city of el-Arish. At least 12 troops were injured.

Samir said three of the militants were killed and the rest are on the run. He also said the car bomb was laden with a large amount of explosives.

No group claimed responsibility.