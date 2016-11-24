China detains editor of human rights website for subversion

BEIJING — An announcement on a Chinese human rights monitoring
website
says the site's editor has been detained on suspicion of subverting state power.
The
website
Minsheng Guancha reported late Thursday that editor Liu Feiyue was taken away earlier this month by police in the central Chinese city of Suizhou. The site says Liu's family has been told he is under investigation for subversion, a vaguely defined charge often
levelled
against human rights activists and dissidents.
Founded in 2006, Liu's
website
documents protests, land seizures, unannounced detentions and other alleged human rights violations.
The crime of subversion of state power carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
An official who answered the phone at the Suizhou public security bureau said he had no knowledge of Liu's detention.