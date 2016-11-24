Close to 20,000 protest Belgian health, welfare cuts
BRUSSELS — Thousands of demonstrators who work in Belgium's health and welfare sector have protested government plans for austerity measures and demanded more jobs and better pay.
Close to 20,000 protesters from the non-profit sector took to the streets on Thursday, their anger
Trade union representatives met with the government ahead of the march and agreed to start talks on the issues concerned.
