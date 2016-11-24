Convictions Danish celebrity-snooping case

COPENHAGEN — A Danish court has convicted a former employee of a payment-processing company and the former chief editor of a gossip magazine for illegally accessing credit card transactions and using them to track Danish royals and celebrities for four years.

Judge Mette Lyster Knudsen sentenced Peter Bo Henriksen, who got information through his previous job with the Nets company, to 18 months in jail.

Henrik Qvortrup, formerly chief editor of Se og Hoer magazine, was given 18 months of which 12 were converted into 200 hours' community service.

Qvortrup made the deal with Henriksen, who was paid 10,000 kroner ($1,400) monthly. Between 2008 and 2012, Henriksen provided the magazine with details about the credit card use of 135 royals and celebrities.