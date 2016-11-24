During Thanksgiving feast, some Americans hold the politics

CHICAGO — As Americans gather for Thanksgiving turkey, football and togetherness, many are planning to avoid talk of the rancorous election between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Elizabeth Thompson of Chicago says her mother has specifically banned politics when the family gets together in south-central Indiana because her grandmother is "sick of hearing about it."

Sharyn Ioffe and her brother Saul Ioffe say there's a good chance politics will intervene this Thanksgiving when they arrive home in New York from Chicago. But she says her strategy will be to change the subject.