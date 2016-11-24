Car bomb attack in southern Turkish city kills 2, wounds 16

ANKARA, Turkey — A car bomb attack targeting a government building in the southern city of Adana has killed at least two people and wounded 16 others, officials said.

Mahmut Demirtas, the governor for Adana province, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the attack occurred in a parking lot near the entrance to his office. He said it was believed to have been carried out by a woman, without saying whether it was a suicide attack.

The attack was the latest in a string of deadly bombings that have rocked Turkey for more than a year. The attacks have been carried out by Kurdish militants or the Islamic State group.

"This damnable terror is continuing to target our people," Omer Celik, the minister in charge of European Union affairs, said on his Twitter account. "We will continue our struggle against terrorism until the end in the name of humanity."

Several cars in the parking lot caught fire after the blast, video footage showed. The blast also damaged the government building, Anadolu Agency said.

Some of the wounded were in serious condition, said Huseyin Sozlu, the mayor for the city.

"The bomb that was detonated was a high impact one," he said.