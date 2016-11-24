News / World

Farage predicts UK political earthquake if Brexit slowed

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, file photo, U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage smiles as he arrives at Trump Tower, in New York. Farage, the interim leader of the U.K. Independence Party, says he is "flattered" by Donald Trump's suggestion that he become Britain's ambassador to the United States. Farage said Tuesday he would do anything possible to help relations between the two countries even as Prime Minister Theresa May's office said Britain already has an ambassador in place in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

LONDON — U.K. Independence Party acting leader Nigel Farage has predicted a political earthquake in Britain if the government of Prime Minister Theresa May fails to leave the European Union before the 2020 general election.

The pro-Brexit leader who is closely allied with Donald Trump said late Wednesday there will be a "seismic shock" if Brexit is delayed.

He complained at a party at London's Ritz hotel that Britain is lagging behind the United States in changing its political leadership.

America has had a total revolution, he said, while Britain has kept the same elite in power.

"In this country, the people have spoken, but the same players have just been shuffled around the chess board and we are still being run by the career professional political class," Farage said.

