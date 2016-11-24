Farage predicts UK political earthquake if Brexit slowed

LONDON — U.K. Independence Party acting leader Nigel Farage has predicted a political earthquake in Britain if the government of Prime Minister Theresa May fails to leave the European Union before the 2020 general election.

The pro-Brexit leader who is closely allied with Donald Trump said late Wednesday there will be a "seismic shock" if Brexit is delayed.

He complained at a party at London's Ritz hotel that Britain is lagging behind the United States in changing its political leadership.

America has had a total revolution, he said, while Britain has kept the same elite in power.