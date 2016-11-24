Finland plans to phase out coal by 2030
A
A
Share via Email
HELSINKI — In a move to cut greenhouse gas emissions, Finland plans to phase out coal by 2030, cut oil imports by half and substantially increase the number of electric cars on the roads.
The proposals, unveiled Thursday in the government's energy and climate strategy, are part of plans to make Finland's energy production carbon-neutral and based on renewable biofuels by 2050.
Finland, which uses a quarter of its electricity on heating homes, is required by the European Union to cut emissions from transport, housing and agriculture by 39
Although the government wants to phase out coal, which produces 8
The proposals need lawmakers' approval.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Nearly half of Canadian households unprepared for emergency: Survey
-
Rough and less tumble: Halifax's roller derby league hopes to expand by offering low contact
-
Get your storm chips ready: Atlantic Canada could be in store for a ‘classic’ winter
-
Another university costume party, another explanation for why it was racist