HELSINKI — In a move to cut greenhouse gas emissions, Finland plans to phase out coal by 2030, cut oil imports by half and substantially increase the number of electric cars on the roads.

The proposals, unveiled Thursday in the government's energy and climate strategy, are part of plans to make Finland's energy production carbon-neutral and based on renewable biofuels by 2050.

Finland, which uses a quarter of its electricity on heating homes, is required by the European Union to cut emissions from transport, housing and agriculture by 39 per cent during the next 14 years.

Although the government wants to phase out coal, which produces 8 per cent of the country's electricity, it will continue in the near-term to promote burning peat, another fossil fuel.