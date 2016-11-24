Gunman bursts into French monks' residence, kills woman

PARIS — The French gendarmerie says a masked gunman has burst into a retirement home for monks in southern France and killed an elderly woman with a knife.

The press service for the national military police couldn't immediately say whether the incident is linked to a terror act or not.

A press official said early Friday that more than 100 members of the security forces have been dispatched on the scene in the village of Montferrier-sur-Lez, near the southern town of Montpellier.

The body of the deceased woman was found gagged and tied up outside the building, the official said.